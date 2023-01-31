SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp rolling out longer group subjects, descriptions on Android beta

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out longer group subjects and descriptions on Android beta.

These changes will help users to better describe groups, reports WABetainfo.

The characters of the group subject have been increased from 25 to 100 to provide group admins more freedom when naming their groups.

It will make it easier to identify the purpose of the group.

With the new change, the platform is also increasing the group description from 512 characters to 2048 characters.

This will provide more space for group admins to add important details and information about the group.

The ability to choose a longer group subject and description is available for users that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Play Store, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature that will allow users to send photos in their original quality.

The platform is planning to integrate a new setting icon within the drawing tool header which will allow users to configure the quality of any photo, providing users more control over the quality of photos they are sending, especially when sending the photo in its original quality is necessary.

20230131-101206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google takes on Meta, introduces own video-generating AI

    Electric carmaker BYD set to announce 3 new EVs in 2022

    Samsung predicts Apple to launch foldable tablet by 2024

    HP launches earbuds with touchscreen on charging case