WhatsApp rolling out new interface for group settings screen on iOS

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new interface for a group setting screen on iOS.

According to WABetaInfo, the group administrators that use the stable version of WhatsApp from the App Store can now experiment with a new interface for the group settings screen after installing the new update.

Along with a redesigned group setting screen, the company is adding a new ‘Add Other Participants’ option that allows group administrators to choose who can add new members to the group.

Moreover, the report noted that those who don’t have this feature may receive it over the coming weeks.

The new interface for the group settings screen is available to iOS users that install the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store, and it is also rolling out to users that use the beta version, the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has launched a new feature called — “Channels” within the app for broadcast messaging, i.e., a simple, reliable and private way to receive important updates from people and organisations.

The company said that it is building Channels in a new tab called Updates, where users will find status and channels they choose to follow — separate from their chats with family, friends and communities.

