WhatsApp rolling out new ‘Updates’ tab on iOS beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out the first version of a new ‘Updates’ tab to some beta testers on iOS.

The status tab on the platform has been modified and is now called “Updates,” reports WABetaInfo.

However, channels are not available in this version as they are still in development.

With the first version of the new Updates tab, muted status updates are available within a separate section named “Muted Status”.

“With the first version of the Updates tab, WhatsApp probably wants users to start getting used to the initial changes for this tab,” the report said.

The first version of the new Updates tab is available to some beta testers after installing the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the messaging platform had started to roll out a ‘companion mode’ feature to iPhone users, which allows them to link an existing account to a second iOS device.

With this feature, users can link up to four devices simultaneously, which means they can connect even more than two mobile phones to their WhatsApp account.

