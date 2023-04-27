SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp rolling out ‘reply with message’ feature within call notifications

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new “reply with a message” feature within call notifications to some beta testers on Android.

The company said that it will be rolling out the feature to even more people over the coming days.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature will allow users to easily decline an incoming call and send a message to the caller at the same time.

WhatsApp users will now notice a new “reply” button on incoming call notifications, which will appear alongside the existing “decline” and “answer” buttons.

If a user chooses to tap on the “reply” button, the incoming call will be rejected, and a message box will open automatically, allowing the user to send a quick message to the caller, the report said.

This feature can come in handy in situations where the user cannot answer a call, such as during a meeting, but still wishes to acknowledge the caller and convey that they will respond as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has announced that users will now be able to use the same WhatsApp account on more than one phone via its multi-device login feature.

Users can now link their phone as one of up to four additional devices.

This update has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, the company said.

