SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp rolling out ‘screen-sharing’ feature to beta testers on Android

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature called “screen-sharing”, along with a new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar, to beta testers on Android.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature will allow users to easily share their screen during a video call.

This feature may be unavailable on old versions of Android, may not work in large group calls, and the recipient may be unable to get the content of the users’ screen in case they are using an outdated version of WhatsApp.

The report said that this feature is only enabled if users give their consent to share the content of their screen.

Moreover, after installing the new version of the WhatsApp beta, some users may notice a few minor changes regarding the new bottom navigation bar.

In particular, some tabs within the bottom navigation bar have been arranged in a certain order.

Some users may now see the following tabs in the bottom navigation bar – Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called — “WhatsApp usernames”, which will let users to choose unique usernames for their accounts.

With this feature, users will be able to opt for a unique and memorable username, instead of depending solely on phone numbers to identify contacts.

The company may also provide users with the ability to contact others by entering a username within the app without knowing their phone numbers.

20230528-173203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T-Mobile sells users’ app usage data to advertisers: Report

    Vedantu takes majority stake in test prep platform Deeksha for $40...

    WhatsApp brings ‘Voice Status’, ‘Status Reactions’ features

    Explained: Sun did not break off its chunk, just a normal...