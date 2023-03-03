SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp rolling out ‘Split view’ feature on Android beta for tablets

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new “Split view” feature for tablets, which will allow users to see and use two different sections of the application side by side at the same time, on Android beta.

Usually, the chat view takes up the entire screen when users open a chat on the tablet version of the application, reports WABetaInfo.

And then users have to go back to the chat list again if they want to open a different conversation.

With the new feature, the chat list will always be visible when opening a chat.

The split view will help users to manage and organise chats by quickly scrolling through the list of conversations without having the need to exit the current chat.

The new feature is available after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

