INDIA

WhatsApp rolling out sticker suggestion feature on iOS beta

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new sticker suggestion feature on iOS beta.

Beta users will see a new sticker tray above the keyboard in WhatsApp, reports WABetaInfo.

The tray shows all the stickers related to the emoji entered in the chat bar.

Given that the number of installed stickers keeps growing over time, the new sticker suggestion feature will likely be helpful for users.

It sometimes might be complicated to search for a particular sticker from a large collection.

The new feature will also help to save the users’ time.

The sticker suggestion feature is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, the messaging platform was widely rolling out a redesigned sticker and GIF picker on iOS.

The official changelog of the application mentioned that an updated sticker tray with improved navigation is now available on the platform.

2023070936429

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Police party attacked by armed group in Gujarat, 3 arrested

    Major scam unearthed in Delhi’s auto rickshaw permit transfer process, 14...

    India’s domestic air passenger traffic up by 2.3% in May compared...

    J&K: SIU attaches property of Pak-based terrorist in Kupwara