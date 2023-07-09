Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new sticker suggestion feature on iOS beta.

Beta users will see a new sticker tray above the keyboard in WhatsApp, reports WABetaInfo.

The tray shows all the stickers related to the emoji entered in the chat bar.

Given that the number of installed stickers keeps growing over time, the new sticker suggestion feature will likely be helpful for users.

It sometimes might be complicated to search for a particular sticker from a large collection.

The new feature will also help to save the users’ time.

The sticker suggestion feature is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, the messaging platform was widely rolling out a redesigned sticker and GIF picker on iOS.

The official changelog of the application mentioned that an updated sticker tray with improved navigation is now available on the platform.

