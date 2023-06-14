SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp rolling out video messages feature on iOS, Android beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new video messages feature to some beta testers on iOS and Android.

This new feature provides beta users with the ability to record and send video messages, reports WABetaInfo.

When users hold the microphone button within the chat bar in any conversation, it will turn into a video camera button.

Recipients will be able to identify when they receive a video message making sure that it has been recently recorded, which will greatly increase its authenticity.

Moreover, video messages are end-to-end encrypted to ensure that nobody outside the conversation, not even WhatsApp, can access them.

The ability to record and share video messages is currently available to some beta testers on Android and iOS, and is expected to roll out to even more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android and iOS beta, which allows users to send high-definition (HD) photos.

While this feature preserves image dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the picture, thus sending photos in their original quality is not possible.

