In a bid to make group calling better, Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will now reportedly support up to 32 participants in group voice calls.

According to 9To5Mac, with version 22.8.80 of the app, users will now be able to participate in group voice calls with up to 32 people.

This update includes a redesigned interface with a social audio layout, speaker highlight, and waveforms.

In addition, this new version of WhatsApp for iOS has an updated design for voice message bubbles and info screens for contacts and groups. There’s also a new tweak when accessing your favorited media in the gallery.

The messaging platform is readying a lot of new features for the coming months, such as Reactions, increased size files users can send, community function, and more.

WABetaInfo recently discovered that the developers are readying Reactions 2.0 to its desktop version. This means that in a future update users will be able to react to a message with any emoji they want, the report said.

The report mentioned thatAWhatsApp keeps working on the ability to remove the expiration date of a disappearing message.

