SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp rolls out contact cards sharing on Windows beta

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has started to roll out the ability to share contact cards on Windows beta.

The new feature allows users to share contact cards within the same chat share sheet, reports WABetaInfo.

The entry point “Contacts” will appear if the feature is already enabled for the user’s WhatsApp account.

With this feature, when a user shares a contact card, the recipient can easily add it to their address book.

The ability to share contact cards has been rolled out to some beta users after downloading the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2247.2.0 update, the report said.

Earlier this week, the messaging platform had rolled out the ability to create polls on Windows beta.

To create a poll, users have to click the attach icon which is next to the chat bar and can see a poll option.

The feature is end-to-end encrypted, which means that only other people in the same conversation can read and reply to it. It is available for both individual and group chats.

20221126-125203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vax to curb Covid spread should now be top priority: UK...

    Startup founders must brace for economic slowdown: Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu

    Meta shuts Bulletin newsletter, refocuses on algorithm to take on TikTok

    Google denies shutting down its cloud gaming service Stadia