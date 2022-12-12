SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp rolls out feature to enbale users find groups by contact name

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature which gives users the ability to search groups by entering a contact name on the Desktop version.

The feature appeared to some users after installing the latest WhatsApp Desktop update, reports WABetaInfo.

With the new feature, users can get a list of all their recent groups in common with a contact by entering their name within the search bar.

It is helpful for users who joined many groups on the platform and do not remember the name of a group in common with a specific contact.

It will be rolled out to more people over the coming days, the report said.

Last month, the messaging platform was reportedly working on a mute shortcut for group chats for a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta.

The mute shortcut will display at the top of group chats and will help users to disable notifications of messages received in the group.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced that the company is bringing digital avatars to the messaging platform.

