WhatsApp rolls out optional subscription plan for businesses

After announcing that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that lets businesses assign chats to certain linked devices, the platform is now rolling out another feature for business accounts — WhatsApp Premium.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Premium is only an optional plan and may be available for some beta testers in certain countries.

Through WhatsApp Premium, businesses can take advantage of some advanced features such as a better way to be reached by customers and some improvements when linking new devices.

The report mentioned that this week, WhatsApp is finally releasing the subscription plan for certain businesses that install the latest beta version of the Android and iOS app available on the Play Store and TestFlight.

WhatsApp Premium is an optional premium plan available for certain business accounts they can join by opening WhatsApp Settings.

If there is a new section called “WhatsApp Premium” here, it means the business account is eligible to join the plan, the report said.

When a business joins WhatsApp Premium by paying a subscription fee that may vary by country, it is possible to use two new advanced services — a custom business link and important improvements for multi-device.

WhatsApp Premium is only an optional plan to give some features to businesses that need certain advanced services.

20221009-121005

