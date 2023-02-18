SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp rolls out picture-in-picture mode for video calls on iOS

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out picture-in-picture mode for video calls, for all iOS users.

With this feature in the new update, users can now multitask during a WhatsApp call without their video being paused, reports WABetaInfo.

Other than the picture-in-picture mode, the new update also includes– the ability to attach a caption to the documents, and longer group subjects and descriptions to make it easier to describe the groups.

The ability to use the picture-in-picture mode during a WhatsApp call has been widely rolled out to everyone on the stable release of the iOS application. So users have to update the app from the App Store to check if the feature is already enabled for their WhatsApp account, the report said.

In December last year, it was reported that the messaging platform had started to roll out picture-in-picture mode for the video calls on iOS beta.

Meanwhile, last week, WhatsApp was reportedly rolling out a new feature on iOS beta that will allow users to share up to 100 media within the chats, which was earlier limited to only 30.

This feature is useful as users will finally be able to share entire albums, making it easier to share memories and moments.

