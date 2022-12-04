SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp rolls out picture-in-picture mode on iOS beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has started to roll out picture-in-picture mode for the video calls on iOS beta.

The new feature was available for some beta testers that installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.79 update from the TestFlight app, reports WABetaInfo.

It allows users to use other applications while placing a video call on WhatsApp.

When you multitask with other applications, a picture-in-picture view will appear instantly if the capability is enabled for your account.

Users can also choose to temporarily disable the video call view since it involves the use of official iOS APIs (Application programming interface).

This is likely to be only functional on iOS 16.1 and later, therefore it might be one of the features that will be enabled by the update that adds official support for iOS 16.

The new feature will be released to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, the messaging platform had started to roll out a new feature to some beta testers on iOS, which gives users the ability to search messages by date.

The feature allows users to easily jump to a certain date within a conversation.

