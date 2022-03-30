INDIASCI-TECH

WhatsApp sees 7 bn voice messages daily, unveils new tools

Meta-owned WhatsApp on Wednesday said that people are sending 7 billion voice messages daily on average, all of which are protected by end-to-end encryption.

The company announced new features that will make the voice message experience on WhatsApp even better.

Now, users can listen to a voice message outside of the chat so they can multitask or read and respond to other messages.

“When recording a voice message, you can now pause the recording and resume when ready, in case you’re interrupted or need to gather your thoughts,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

While waveform visualisation shows a visual representation of the sound on the voice message to help follow the recording, with the draft Preview tool, you can listen to your voice messages before sending them.

“If you pause when listening to a voice message, you can pick up where you left off when you return to the chat,” said WhatsApp.

The users can also play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds to listen to messages faster on both regular and forwarded messages.

WhatsApp launched voice messaging in 2013.

“Voice messages have made it quick and easy for people to have more expressive conversations. Showing emotion or excitement through voice is more natural than text, and in many situations, voice messages are the preferred form of communication on WhatsApp,” said the company.

