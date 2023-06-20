INDIASCI-TECH

WhatsApp users can now silence incoming calls from unknown contacts

NewsWire
0
0

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new privacy feature ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ to provide users more control over their incoming calls on WhatsApp.

This new feature helps to automatically screen out spam, scams and calls from unknown people for increased protection, the company said in a statement.

When the feature is enabled, unknown calls will not ring on the users’ phone, but will be visible in their call list.

Additionally, the company has introduced ‘Privacy Checkup’ to help make sure that everyone knows about the options of protection on the messaging platform.

This step-by-step feature guides users through important privacy settings to help them choose the right level of protection, all in one place.

“Protecting the privacy of your messages remains the driving force behind what we’re building at WhatsApp,” the company said.

“While end-to-end encryption is the foundation to ensure your calls and messages are secure, we continue to add more layers of privacy on top including the recently launched Chat Lock to protect sensitive chats behind a password, Disappearing Messages that vanish, screenshot blocking for View Once, and the ability to keep your online presence private,” it added.

20230620-135604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Search operation for 2 missing pilots enters 12th day

    Eight-year-old in Andhra found with suspected Monkeypox symptoms

    Centre’s arrogance destroyed parliamentary system: Kharge on Parliament inauguration row

    ED questions producer Karim Morani in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case