WhatsApp widely rolling out translucent bars on iOS

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is widely rolling out a tweaked interface that features translucent bars, on iOS.

With the new interface, the platform is providing users a translucent tab bar and navigation bar, reports WABetaInfo.

Users can open any section of the application to check if the translucent effect is available to their account.

However, users might need to restart the app once after downloading the new update.

“If you don’t have this feature, note that some accounts may receive it over the coming weeks, as indicated in the official changelog,” the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, the messaging platform was widely rolling out a redesigned sticker and GIF picker on iOS.

The official changelog of the application mentioned that an updated sticker tray with improved navigation is now available on the platform.

This updated feature lets users scroll the picker upwards, allowing them to easily access a larger grid of items.

