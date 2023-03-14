SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp widely rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is widely rolling out the ‘voice status updates’ feature on iOS.

With this new feature, users can record a voice note and share it through Status, reports WABetaInfo.

To record a voice status, navigate to the Status tab, tap the pencil icon and hold the microphone icon.

The maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds, and users also have the option to forward voice notes from their chats to status.

Moreover, the company is still rolling out the “picture-in-picture” feature which allows users to multitask during a WhatsApp call without their video being paused.

According to the official changelog, some users might receive these features over the coming weeks.

In January this year, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out the ‘voice status updates’ feature on iOS beta.

Similar to images and videos, voice notes shared via status are expected to disappear after 24 hours and users can delete them for everyone at any time.

