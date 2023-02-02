SCI-TECHWORLD

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to create calling shortcuts.

With the new feature, it will be possible to create a calling shortcut by just tapping the contact cell within the list of contacts, reports WABetaInfo.

The new calling shortcut will automatically be added to the home screen of the user’s device, once created.

This feature will be helpful for users who frequently make calls to the same person and do not want to go through the same process again-and-again, that is, opening the application and searching for the contact every time.

The ability to create calling shortcuts is currently under development and will be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature that will allow users to send photos in their original quality.

The platform is planning to integrate a new setting icon within the drawing tool header which will allow users to configure the quality of any photo, providing them more control over the quality of photos they are sending, especially when sending the photo in its original quality is necessary.

