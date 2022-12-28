SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp working on feature to let users select chats on Desktop beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will provide users the ability to select multiple chats on Desktop beta.

When the feature will be released, there will be a new ‘Select Chats’ option within the chat menu, reports WABetaInfo.

When users select certain conversations, they will be able to mute or mark all of them as read or unread.

This feature is currently under development and it will be released in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature which would provide users the ability to report status updates right within a new menu in the status section on desktop beta.

If users see any suspicious status update that might violate the Terms of Service, they will be able to report it to the moderation team with the new option.

