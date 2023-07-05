INDIA

WhatsApp working on group suggestions feature for communities

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new group suggestions feature for communities, for Android beta.

There is a new section under development related to the group suggestions feature, reports WABetaInfo.

Community admins will be able to approve or reject any request made by other community members using this section. The section will also have two shortcuts to quickly approve or reject the suggestions.

“With the group suggestions feature, WhatsApp wants to offer an additional tool to help community admins enrich their communities by providing the opportunity for community members to collaborate,” the report said.

Once a suggestion is accepted, the group will automatically be added to the community along with its members.

The ability to suggest groups to the community admin is currently under development, and is expected to be available in a future update of the application.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

2023070534307

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I salute the land of heroes, Kejriwal says in Punjab

    Khap panchayat diktat: Give Rs 1 cr penalty or face boycott...

    Netizens find Deepika Padukone’s doppleganger in a digital creator

    CoA writes to FIFA; blames Praful Patel for the current mess