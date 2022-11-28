SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp working on mute shortcut for Desktop group chats

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a mute shortcut for group chats for a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta.

The mute shortcut will display at the top of group chats and will help users to disable notifications of messages received in the group, reports WABetaInfo.

Earlier this month, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that 1,024 users can be added to a group, so the new feature will be very helpful for users who do not want to receive a lot of notifications from group chats.

WhatsApp beta for Android received the same feature to automatically turn off notifications for large groups two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the messaging platform had rolled out a new feature to some beta testers that allow users to see profile photos within group chats on a desktop.

The feature helps users to identify group members for which they don’t have the phone number or when they have the same name.

20221128-090801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amazon files lawsuits against fake review brokers

    Amazon Alexa to fly with NASA’s 1st Artemis Moon mission

    Scientists decode mystery of brown dwarfs

    Samsung India’s top 50 teams of its innovation competition to be...