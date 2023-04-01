SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp working on new ‘Lock chat’ feature for Android beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new “Lock chat” feature for Android beta which will allow users to lock chats and keep them hidden.

This new feature will improve the users’ privacy as it will help users to lock their most private chats within the chat’s contact or group info, reports WABetaInfo.

When a chat is locked, it can only be accessed using the user’s fingerprint or passcode, making it almost impossible for anyone else to open the chat.

Also, if someone attempts to access the user’s phone and fails to provide the needed authentication, they will be asked to clear the chat to open it.

This feature also helps to keep media private by making sure that photos and videos sent in a locked chat are not automatically saved to the device’s gallery.

The ability to lock chats is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new text editor experience to some beta testers on Android beta.

