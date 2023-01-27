SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp working on new text editor for drawing tool

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesigned text editor for its drawing tool.

The platform is planning to introduce three new features to improve the drawing editor, reports WABetaInfo.

The first feature will provide users the ability to quickly switch between different fonts by just tapping one of the font options displayed above the keyboard.

The second feature relates to the flexibility of text alignment. Users will be able to align the text to the left, centre or right with the help of this feature, giving users more control to format the text in photos, videos and GIFs.

Moreover, the third feature will allow users to change the text background, making it easier to differentiate important text.

The new text editor is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature that will allow users to send photos in their original quality.

The platform is planning to integrate a new setting icon within the drawing tool header which will allow users to configure the quality of any photo, providing them more control over the quality of photos they are sending, especially when sending the photo in its original quality is necessary.



