SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp working on new ‘text editor’ for iOS beta

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new text editor for its drawing tool, for iOS beta.

The new text editor will allow users to easily switch between different fonts by simply tapping one of the font options available above the keyboard, reports WABetaInfo.

However, it is already possible to change the text font, but the new interface will make it easier for users to quickly choose the font they want.

Also, it will be possible to change text alignment to the left, centre or right, which will give users more control over formatting their text within images, videos and GIFs.

With the new text editor, users will also be able to change the text background colour.

New fonts will be available when the revamped text editor will be released to some beta testers.

The new text editor is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

In January this year, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on this new text editor for Android beta.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, WhatsApp was reportedly working on a new feature for iOS beta which will allow users to set an expiration date for groups.

20230308-144604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    B2B startup Groyyo raises funds to expand global footprint

    SK hynix to select chip packaging plant site in US early...

    NASA’s Hubble captures spectacular pair of interacting galaxies

    Covid-19 can infect, replicate in salivary gland cells