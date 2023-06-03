SCI-TECHWORLD

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesigned settings page for iOS beta.

The settings tab will be replaced with a tab which will feature the users’ profile photo, reports WABetaInfo.

Also, three new shortcuts will be added to the page which will help users to quickly navigate to their privacy settings, contact list, and their profile.

Users will also be able to view and share their personal QR Code with a new shortcut.

The redesigned settings page is currently under development and is expected to be rolled out in a future update of the application, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the messaging platform had started to roll out a ‘companion mode’ feature to iPhone users, which allows them to link an existing account to a second iOS device.

With this feature, users can link up to four devices simultaneously, which means they can connect even more than two mobile phones to their WhatsApp account.

