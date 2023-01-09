SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp working on ‘Report status update’ feature on Android beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new ‘Report status update’ feature on Android beta.

The new feature will allow users to report status updates that might violate the platform’s Terms of Service, in addition to the already available feature to report messages, reports WABetaInfo.

A report button will be available within the status options.

If users report a status update, that content will be sent to the moderation team for review to check if it violates the platform’s Terms of Service.

However, this feature does not compromise end-to-end encryption.

Nobody, not even WhatsApp, Meta and any proxy provider, can see the content of users’ messages and listen to their private calls, but it is important for the company to bring a report option to keep the platform and users safe, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature called ‘Chat Transfer’, which would allow users to transfer their data from one Android device to another using a local network.

