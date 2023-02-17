SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp working to bring communities to its Business app

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working to bring communities to its WhatsApp Business application on Android.

The platform is not likely to remove the business tab which was introduced last year, reports WABetaInfo.

Instead, it might add a new entry point for the new feature right within the application menu.

When users will open ‘Communities’ right within the menu, they will see the list of all the communities they created and joined in the past, including all their subgroups and community announcement groups.

Moreover, businesses will be able to create a new community within this section.

The ability to create, manage, and use communities on WhatsApp Business is currently under development so it is not yet ready to be released to beta testers, the report said.

In November last year, the messaging platform had announced new features for a better commerce experience for users and to help them connect with their favourite brands as well as find new ones on the platform.

20230217-125802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amazon Fire TV is coming to Ford, Lincoln Navigator in 2022

    Samsung introduces premium laptop line-up in India

    India has 350 mn online transacting users, set to grow 2X...

    Apple resolves issues with App Store, Apple Music that affected users