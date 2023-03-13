SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp working to bring communities to its iOS business app

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working to bring communities to its “WhatsApp Business” application for iOS.

The platform is likely to add a new entry point for the new feature within the app settings, instead of removing the business tools tab which was introduced last year, reports WABetaInfo.

With the new feature, businesses will be able to access the whole list of the communities they previously joined, including their subgroups and community announcement groups.

Moreover, businesses will be able to create a new community within this section.

The new feature will be helpful for businesses as they will easily be able to take feedback from their customers by making dedicated communities and subgroups.

The ability to create and manage communities on WhatsApp Business is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the company was working on this same feature for Android.

In November last year, the messaging platform had announced new features for a better commerce experience for users and to help them connect with their favourite brands as well as find new ones on the platform.

