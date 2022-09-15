SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp working to let users create polls in group chat

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is likely working on a new update that will allow users to create polls in chat.

With this feature, which is under development, group participants will be able to share polls with other members of the group. It will be possible to add up to 12 options but this value may change before the release of the feature, reports WABetaInfo.

This feature is under development so it is not ready to be released to beta testers.

As per the report, an entry point for the feature will be available within the usual chat action sheet where you can find all other media sharing options and it opens the section that we spotted during the development of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.10.11.

A recent report said that WhatsApp is likely working on a feature that will add a new camera shortcut for iPhone users on their app.

A screenshot showed that the camera shortcut is placed within the navigation bar and it will show up for those users that can already create a community in the future.

It looks exactly like the one implemented on WhatsApp beta for Android (but since there was a bug, it has temporarily been removed in another update), the report had said.

20220915-154003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Android 12L suggests Pixel 6 Pro may get Face Unlock support

    2022 Arctic winter sea ice 10th-lowest on record: NASA

    Microsoft stock up 5% despite missing revenue estimates

    Monkeypox virus can persist in semen for weeks after recovery: Lancet