SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp’s new feature allows adding descriptions to forwarded messages

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned WhatsApp has released a new feature, allowing users to add descriptions to forwarded images, videos, GIFs, and documents on Android, which is currently available to some beta testers.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature can come in handy if the current caption doesn’t accurately describe the image or if you want to add a different description.

By removing the existing caption and replacing it with your own, the new description will be sent as a separate message. This will help ensure that the recipients know that it doesn’t belong to the original message.

Users now will be able to add more context to the forwarded media they send, as this will enable them to provide a brief explanation of why they forwarded the media, and also share their thoughts, opinions, or feelings about the content.

Moreover, the report said that after installing this update, some users may experience issues when viewing status updates and downloading videos.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has rolled out the “companion mode” feature to all beta testers in its latest update on Android.

Earlier, the companion mode was only available to a select group of beta testers.

This feature, an extension of multi-device support, has been designed to allow users to link their existing WhatsApp account to another mobile phone.

20230416-174005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung launches 2 affordable Galaxy smartphones in India

    Elon Musk to send Dogecoin-funded satellite to Moon

    Google Photos Locked Folder option starts arriving for more Android phones

    IBM wanted ‘dinobabies’ to go, execs plotted to oust older workers:...