Wheat export ban to stay to ensure domestic supplies, check inflation, says Piyush Goyal

NewsWire
The wheat export ban imposed by India in May last year to ensure adequate domestic supplies, will continue in order to keep a check on price rise and meet demands, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons in Rome, where he is currently on an official visit, Goyal noted that wheat procurement has begun and initial figures related to buying are “very satisfactory”.

He expressed hope that despite unseasonal rains, the harvest will be good.

The minister went on to add that adequate supplies need to be ensured in the country of wheat, once the procurement is over.

Goyal said that inflation also has to be kept in check and therefore, exports ban on wheat will remain in effect.

India is the world’s second-largest wheat producer and the government has projected a record wheat production of 112.18 million tonnes in the 2023-24 crop year (July-June), as per the second estimate of the Agriculture Ministry.

20230413-201002

