BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Wheat prices being closely monitored: Government

NewsWire
0
0

The government on Wednesday said that wheat prices are being closely monitored and their rise since the ban on exports in May this year has only been 7 per cent in retail.

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said while addressing media persons that the ban on wheat exports has led to a rise in stock availability.

Wheat prices, Chopra said, have gone up only by 7 per cent in retail. However, he added that if the hike in MSP is considered then the price rise is only around 5 per cent.

He further said that wheat and rice stocks position is comfortable and much above the government’s buffer requirements.

Government had banned exports of wheat in May this year to boost domestic supplies and control prices.

Subsequently its wheat procurement fell to 187.92 lakh tonnes in 2022-23 marketing year from 434.44 lakh tonnes due to fall in domestic output and aggressive purchase by private parties.

Chopra further said that the government wasn’t considering any further steps like stockholding limits and open market sale scheme to check wheat prices.

In September, the government had also banned exports of broken rice due to an anticipated fall in production of rice.

The Secretary said that an inter-ministerial committee is monitoring the prices of essential commodities on a weekly basis.

On edible oil prices, Chopra said that international prices were coming down, so domestic retail rates are also likely to fall.

The food secretary further that the decision to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) beyond December 2022 will be taken at an appropriate time.

20221123-233003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Investors shy away from fossil stocks, says Carbon Tracker

    Import of US blueberries to India increases: USHBC

    Global Woes: Over Rs 3k cr FIIs’ fund outflow plunge Indian...

    India on course to fulfil net zero emissions, says Environment Minister...