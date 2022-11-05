WORLD

Wheat prices up again due to tighter supplies in US: FAO

NewsWire
0
0

Global wheat prices rose by 3.2 per cent in October partially due to tighter supplies from the US following a downward production revision, according to the Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The observation made in the FAO’s Food Price Index issued on Friday was unchanged from September after six consecutive months of decline, reports Xinhua news agency.

The grains and cereals sub-index rose by 3 per cent, building on a 2.2 per cent increase a month earlier.

The UN agency explained this by “continuing uncertainties” about a program that allows Ukraine to safely export wheat from its Black Sea ports due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Lower production levels in the US were also a factor, it said.

Corn prices rose by 4.3 per cent, reflecting lower production expectations in the US and the European Union combined with a dry planting season in Argentina.

The increase in grain and cereal prices was balanced by a 1.6 per cent drop in prices for vegetable oils, a decrease of 1.7 per cent for dairy prices, a reduction of 1.4 per cent for meats, and a 0.6 per cent decline in prices for sugar.

All four sub-indexes remained above their levels from a year ago, however, due to dramatic increases from the early months of the Ukraine war.

The FAO’s Food Price Index is based on worldwide prices for 23 food commodity categories covering prices for 73 different products compared to a baseline year.

The next FAO index is scheduled to be released on December 2.

20221105-091003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Korean Air to levy record fuel surcharges on int’l routes in...

    CWG 2022, Boxing: Amit Panghal, Jaismine, Sagar advance to semifinal, assure...

    Fighting in Panjshir triggers fresh claims of Taliban war crimes

    9 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in S.Korea