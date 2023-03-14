BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Wheat production estimated at 112.18 million tonnes in 2022-23

NewsWire
0
0

Wheat production in agriculture year 2022-23, as per the Second Advance Estimates, is estimated at 112.18 million tones which is higher by 4.44 million tonnes than the production achieved during 2021-22, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that at present, there is no proposal for lifting restriction on export of wheat.

“During the current fiscal year (upto January, 2023),Rs 11,728.36 crore worth of wheat has been exported,” he said.

Tomar also said that in order to address the rising price of wheat and atta and to moderate the same, the Food Corporation of India sells excess stocks of wheat from the Central Pool at pre-determined prices in the open market from time to time under Open Market Sale Scheme-Domestic (OMSS(D)). So far 50 LMT of wheat from FCI stock has been decided to be offloaded under OMSS(D) up to March 31. Further, the government reviewed OMSS(D) policy for the year 2023 and reduced the reserve price of wheat through orders dated February 10 and 17.

20230314-195602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indices extends losses, settle low, MPC outcome in focus

    Sensex settles 929 points up on first session of 2022

    Indian equities plunge in early trade, Titan among top losers

    Centrum Broking gives ‘buy’ call for Godfrey Phillips India, UPL