INDIA

Wheel of fortune turned full circle: Bommai on Sunak getting UK’s top chair

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday expressed happiness after Indian-origin British Conservative party politician Rishi Sunak made his way to the post of UK Prime Minister.

Talking to reporters at Shiggaon in Karnataka’s Haveri district, Bommai said the British people had ruled India for over 200 years, and they would have never expected such a “big development”.

“Today, Indians are on all fronts, and have got elected as MPs in several countries. Now, Rishi Sunak has got elected as the new UK Prime Minister. The wheel of fortune has turned completely,” he opined.

Sunak, who has roots in India, is married to Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.

Sunak is all set to become the first Asian and Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK in his second attempt at the top post.

20221024-232804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    KLF Kathmandu Edition on October 15, 16

    Cyber fraudsters use police commissioner’s photo to scam people

    Pandavas built a good brand; their unethical acts during Kurukshetra war...

    Gurugram: Ambience Mall closed after roof collapse