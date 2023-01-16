BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Wheels India starts exports of wheels rolled out with advanced flow form technology

Automobile wheel major Wheels India Ltd on Monday said it has begun exports of wheels made with the flow form technology to the US market.

The company said the flow form technology involves the application of pressure to the inner barrel of the wheel while spinning and after it has been casted. This process stretches and compresses the aluminum, which increases tensile strength.

Wheels India rolls out cast alloy wheels with this technology, the company said.

“The Flow Form Technology will be a first in the Indian market and is lighter, stronger, has increased elongation and a much greater shock resistance over a traditional cast wheel. This is likely to increase mileage, safety and longevity,” Srivats Ram, Managing Director said.

The company rolls out wheels for trucks, agricultural tractors, passenger vehicles and construction equipment; air suspension systems for trucks and buses, and industrial components for the construction and windmill industry with manufacturing plants at Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

