BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Wheels India to invest Rs 200 cr to ramp up production

NewsWire
0
1

Automobile wheel major Wheels India Ltd has planned a capital expenditure of about Rs 200 crore in FY24, said a top company official.

Speaking to reporters, Managing Director Srivats Ram said the company will be investing about Rs 200 crore this year to ramp up wheel production for commercial vehicles, tractors, aluminium wheels and windmills machining segments.

Last year, the company’s capex was about Rs 143 crore.

According to Ram, cast aluminium wheels are looking strong and the first supplies for a vehicle maker happening in May 2023 and another vehicle maker as a customer will be added this year.

Ram said the company has a market share of about 5 per cent in the domestic after market segment.

There is a certain amount of positivity in the domestic market with the demand for commercial vehicles and the government investment in infrastructure should give a fillip in this segment.

As regards exports, Ram said it looked up in Q4 of last year and the expectation is that the trend would continue.

Wheels India is looking at double digit growth to come back this year, though there is uncertainty in the overall global environment.

The company is building on its existing relationships with global customers and getting into new platforms. Overall, this year looks promising on the exports front, Ram added.

Meanwhile, Wheels India closed FY23 with a lower net profit of Rs 65.2 crore (FY22 Rs 79.8 crore) on a revenue of Rs 4,332.1 crore (FY22 Rs 3,686.7 crore).

The Board of Wheels India has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.97 per share. The company had in January 2023 declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for the FY 2022-23.

20230518-160803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ropeways to be exempted from prior EIA scrutiny

    Qantas gears up for soaring Christmas deliveries demand

    True Frog plans to go global, diversify product portfolio

    Fuel, currency, fares major challenges for Indian carries, says Boeing