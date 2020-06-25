Junior Bachchan recalls dancing to dhol beats in NZ streets in new throwback post

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recalled the days when he along with the team of “Players” went out on the streets of New Zealand and danced with the locals there.

“I remember it was my birthday and Aishwarya had flown down to be with me. The same evening New Zealand had also won the ‘Rugby 7’s’ tournament in Wellington. Needless to say it was a memorable night. Everybody was on the streets in celebration. It was amazing. In the middle of all this chaos. We all managed to bump into another desi there who was playing the dhol. You can imagine what we all did after that. Wellington was jamming to the beats of the dhol and the streets were filled with New Zealander’s dancing the Bhangra thanks to the ‘Players’,” he shared.

Released in 2012, “Players” featured Abhishek, Bipasha Basu, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Apart from this, Abhishek also spoke about working with Rohit Shetty in the film “Bol Bachchan”.

“‘Bol Bachchan’ was the reunion of team ‘Zameen’! It was so nice to see Rohit Shetty grow and evolve from his first film ‘Zameen’ to the mega director of Bol Bachchan. Ajay Devgn and Rohit are like brothers to me. Very protective and loving towards me. I was so honoured to work with all the wonderful cast they had put together for this film,” he added.

Abhishek accepted that it was a bit “intimidating” to work with such talented people on “Bol Bachchan”.

“A cast filled with some of the best comedic talent we have in India. To be honest it was intimidating. You had the bring you ‘A’ game to set everyday or these actors would have you for breakfast. So exciting. A very challenging role and I hope I managed to fulfil Rohit’s vision for Ali/Abhishek.

“Rohit believes in treating his entire unit like one big happy family from everyone eating together to playing together to travelling together to making a super-hit together! What an experience,” Abhishek wrote.