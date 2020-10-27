Canindia News

When Aditya Roy Kapur was caught making out in public

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur admits he has been caught making out as well as urinating in public in the past.

Aditya’s confession came when he was asked what he would prefer — getting caught making out in public or relieving in public.

The actor said urinating “in public will just be wrong for me to choose. It’s just a wrong message to give out. So, I would take a hit of being caught for making out in public”.

He then added: “Both have happened in life.”

As an actor, Aditya shared that auditions make him feel uncomfortable.

“I think every audition has been nerve-racking. I have never really loved (auditions). It’s something you have to do but it’s always been really uncomfortable. Because, you have to create this reality looking at an imaginary girl and wink at an imaginary person or whatever, So, it’s all really weird,” Aditya said, adding: “I think a lot of people that are taking auditions don’t make it any easier. There’s not very much compassion over there. I think you just have to suck it up and just do it.”

Talking about how he felt working after lockdown, Aditya said: “It actually felt good. You feel nervous because you don’t know if you’re going to get corona or not but other than that, it felt really, really good to just work.

“I was enjoying my dubbing. I was like, I have done something legit constructive after months and it felt good. But yes, you have to take all your precautions but it just felt good to work, honestly,” Aditya said during a conversation with actress Neha Dhupia in a podcast of “JioSaavn #NoFilterNeha”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

I realised how short I am: Shah Rukh Khan recalls first scene with Amitabh Bachchan

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Karan Johar over reports of his team allegedly littering a Goan village

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Payal Ghosh isolates after meeting with Covid-positive minister Ramdas Athawale

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Amitabh Bachchan rebukes KBC contestant who wanted plastic surgery on wife’s face with prize money

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

I don’t go out of my way to be in the news: Aditya Seal

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Gulshan Devaiah hilariously trolls Covid positive minister Ramdas Athawale

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Cut that nonsense out! Idris Elba’s mother & wife ban him from boxing

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Jamie Foxx mourns demise of 36-year-old sister DeOndra Dixon

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Actress Malvi Malhotra seeks Kangana Ranaut’s help after being stabbed thrice by producer for snubbing marriage proposal

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested