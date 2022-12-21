Megastar Amitabh Bachchan spoke about athlete P.T. Usha and called her a great player on the quiz-based show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. He recalled watching her in a hurdle race during the Olympics in Los Angeles.

He said that he and his friend were the only two Indians attending the event. When his friend got to know that P.T. Usha was running in the hurdle race and was about to win, they cheered for her.

Born on June 27, 1964, in Kuttali, Kerala, Pilavullakandi Thekkeraparambil Usha was the first and greatest woman champion in Indian athletics. She has won four gold medals and seven silver at the Asian Games, and 23 medals at the Asian Championship, including 14 gold medals.

The host said that although she won the race, she secured 4th position in the finals. She felt very bad. Though, she was representing India and it was not a small thing.

Furthermore, while speaking to the 14-year-old contestant Japsimran Kaur from Jalandhar, he mentioned about the environment of Jalandhar and said: “It is beautiful. People there are very affectionate and care about each other a lot.”

He also praised her for the way she cares for her grandmother and wished that their bond remains so. Big B also asked her to always remember the valuable lessons taught by her grandmother.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

