The crime thriller series ‘The Night Manager’ has received a positive reception. One of the show’s biggest highlights is Anil Kapoor’s performance as the classy and stylish antagonist Shailendra Rungta, which impressed audiences and critics alike.

While Anil Kapoor has immersed himself into the role, the actor was initially sceptical of playing the antagonist.

Elaborating further, the creator of the show, Sandeep Modi said: “When I first approached Anil Kapoor for the role of Shailendra Rungta, he was reluctant to play the villain. He has always been this larger than life hero, so he was slightly sceptical to play an outright antagonist.”

He continued: “But once he sunk into the character, he made it his own and brought the smallest of nuances to his role. From suggesting the name of the character to bringing a factor of relatability and Indian-ness, it is safe to say that Shelly Rungta aka Anil Kapoor is the most heroic villain we have ever seen.”

Sandeep Modi is known for being larger than life in his scripts and productions, using a derring-do approach for his characters and screenplay such as in ‘Aarya’ and ‘The Lottery’, something that manifests itself in ‘The Night Manager’ as well.

A remake of the British crime thriller series starring Tom Hiddleston, which was in turn adapted from the eponymous English novel, the show was praised for its production, characterisation, themes, screenplay, performances and capturing the spirit of the original British show while also adapting it for an Indian audience etc.

‘The Night Manager’ has a dynamic plot full of character studies, a moving storyline, action and suspense as it mixes the suspense of spy thrillers with the grittiness and tension of crime dramas.

‘The Night Manager: Part 2’ is scheduled to be released on June 30, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

