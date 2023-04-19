INDIA

When Atiq Ahmad tried to grab South Delhi property worth Rs 20 cr

Atiq Ahmad, the gangster-turned-politician who was gunned down in Prayagraj earlier this week, had tried to grab a property worth Rs 20 crore in Delhi’s South Extension on the basis of forged documents. The victim, a businessman, has been fighting a long battle without any help.

Naresh Gupta, 66, lives in A Block of South Extension part II. This property has four owners — Gupta, his two brothers and sister.

“In 2006, one portion of the property was sold out to Atiq Ahmed. The property was not fully handed over to all its owners. Atiq’s goons then tried to encroach upon the entire house,” Gupta said.

The victim said the goon succeeded in encroaching the first portion of the house.

At that time Atiq used to be an MP and he came to threaten the Gupta family.

“This house is built on 292 metres of land. It all happened in 2006. Atiq and his goons also brutally thrashed us when we opposed them. They also vandalised the property,” Gupta said.

The victim further alleged that Atiq prepared forged documents to seize the house.

“Since then the property is lying vacant. We couldn’t carry out any construction works. In 2007 after the court order, Atiq had to empty the front portion. We are still fighting this case in court,” he said.

Naresh Gupta has suffered heart attacks and is presently on oxygen support.

