INDIA

When Badshah met SRK, Salman shortly after two patched up following long-standing feud

NewsWire
0
0

Rapper Badshah, who is known for songs like ‘Jugnu’, ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’, ‘DJ Wale Babu’ and several others, recently recollected the time when he met two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars – Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan soon after the two actors had reconciled following the public spat that lasted years for almost 5 years.

The rapper revealed that his manager told him that SRK wants to meet him. When he reached there, he found Salman in the company of SRK as the two were busy sharing anecdotes with each other.

Badshah said: “I met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at the backstage of an award show. I think they’d just had their patch up, apparently. I remember my manager telling me, ‘Shah Rukh sir is calling you’. I went to meet him, Salman sir was also there.”

He told Raj Shamani on his podcast: “They were talking to each other. I was standing there looking at them. Later, food was served, and they fed me biryani. They were sharing anecdotes with each other, and I was listening to them. Then I had to leave.”

SRK and Salman Khan had a publicised fallout that originated from an incident at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in 2008. The rivalry between the two Khans polarised the entire Hindi film industry for five years as the industry insiders took sides depending on the proximity to either of the superstars. SRK and Salman remained distant for years until they patched up at an iftar party in 2013.

2023071640194

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals are five times better than they were...

    Two charred to death in Yamuna Expressway accident

    IndiGo inducts its first widebody aircraft – Boeing 777 on Delhi-Istanbul...

    WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against...