Rapper Badshah, who is known for songs like ‘Jugnu’, ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’, ‘DJ Wale Babu’ and several others, recently recollected the time when he met two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars – Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan soon after the two actors had reconciled following the public spat that lasted years for almost 5 years.

The rapper revealed that his manager told him that SRK wants to meet him. When he reached there, he found Salman in the company of SRK as the two were busy sharing anecdotes with each other.

Badshah said: “I met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at the backstage of an award show. I think they’d just had their patch up, apparently. I remember my manager telling me, ‘Shah Rukh sir is calling you’. I went to meet him, Salman sir was also there.”

He told Raj Shamani on his podcast: “They were talking to each other. I was standing there looking at them. Later, food was served, and they fed me biryani. They were sharing anecdotes with each other, and I was listening to them. Then I had to leave.”

SRK and Salman Khan had a publicised fallout that originated from an incident at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in 2008. The rivalry between the two Khans polarised the entire Hindi film industry for five years as the industry insiders took sides depending on the proximity to either of the superstars. SRK and Salman remained distant for years until they patched up at an iftar party in 2013.

