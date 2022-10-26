ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

When Big B crossed a ditch to see his crush!

NewsWire
0
0

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recounted an interesting anecdote from his school life on the sets of popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

In conversation with contestant Sahil Shinde, a 3rd year Electrical Engineering student from Amravati, Maharashtra, Big B told him about his crush during school days.

Big B tells the contestant that when he was staying in a hostel in his school, he used to travel to a nearby area because the girl he liked was in the sister school located there.

“Our sister school was located at a nearby area and I used to cross a ditch to reach the girl’s school to look for the girl I liked during those days,” said Big B.

Later, he asked Sahil if he liked someone and he replied: ‘No’.

But afterwards in a video played during the show for him brings out his truth. As his friends inform Bachchan that since his school days he has liked a girl.

To this the host said: “You cannot tell a lie on the show and now when we know you like someone, tell us about her.” The promo ends here.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221026-141806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Preity Zinta: I am so proud of our little organic home...

    Aalisha Panwar sketches out her role in short film ‘Ishqiyaat’

    Amit Sharma: Surekha Sikri ji started reading the scene and left...

    Urvashi says ‘chotu bhaiya should play bat ball’ to Rishabh Pant’s...