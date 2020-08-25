Canindia News

When Big B had nothing to write on Twitter

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan, who keeps fans on social media informed and entertained with his daily dose of messages and pictures, says there are times when there is nothing to write on Twitter.

Amitabh took to the micro-blogging website and wrote in Hindi: “Kabhi Kabhi maan lena chahiye ki aaj Twitter par likhne ke liye kuch nahi hai (at times one need to understand there is nothing to write on Twitter).”

The veteran actor, who has fully recovered from Covid, is now back at work. He has started shooting for the twelfth season of the popular quiz show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

Big B posted a picture of the crew dressed in blue PPE suits and masks om his first day at the set.

