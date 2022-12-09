ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Megastar Amitabh Bacchan got emotional listening to the story of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Harsh Kumar Singh. He told the host that he took over the hotseat so that he could use the winning amount for the treatment of his wife.

Saying that he could understand his condition as kidney transplant is not easy and needs a lot of expenditure, Big B extended his best wishes for winning the amount needed for the treatment of his wife.

A 36-year-old manager of SEO and growth at an online platform shared with the host about what he is going through in his life and why he wants to win the game.

He said: “Sir, all of us have planned to do something with our lives. Many times we are successful and a lot of times we are not. A year after my marriage, my wife’s chronic kidney disease got detected, and basically, the kidneys were failing. On the 19th of this month, she had her transplant.”

“The treatment needs a lot of money and somehow I feel ‘KBC’ is a platform where we can win a good amount of money with the power of knowledge and do something with our lives.”

Furthermore, he added that he wants to invest his winning amount to complete his education.

“I have an interest in the technical side of things as well. I was studying to create websites and when the opportunity of KBC struck, I found it to be important. Thus, I put my studies aside and focused on it and strove towards it. To be very honest, I have had a good experience and so today I am here.”

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

