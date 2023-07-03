INDIA

When BJP wins it is loud, when it loses it crumbles: Jairam takes swipe at BJP

NewsWire
0
0

Congress on Monday slammed the BJP saying that for the first time since 1952 both in Karnataka and the country, the session of state Assembly and Parliament will begin without the main Opposition as the saffron party is loud when it wins and crumbles and croaks when it loses.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “The Budget session of the Karnataka Assembly starts today. For the first time since 1952 both in the state and in the country too, the session begins without the main opposition —in this case the BJP— announcing its legislature leader.This BJP is loud when it wins but crumbles and croaks when it loses.”

His remarks came amid the Karnataka Assembly session beginning on Monday and Parliament’s Monsoon Session beginning on July 20.

The BJP, which lost in the recently-concluded Assembly election is yet to announce its Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

On July 20, the Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin and end on August 11. The Congress is all set to corner the government on issues of Manipur violence, disqualification of former party chief Rahul Gandhi, railway safety over Balasore train accident, among others in Parliament during the upcoming Monsoon session.

2023070333161

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Suicide pact: Police constable leaps to death with family in Ahmedabad

    Centre to convene all party meet today on eve of Budget...

    Team Shinde-Fadnavis now has 18 ministers, three tainted, but no woman

    Debt-ridden couple arrested in B’luru for burglary